Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $107,000 in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,142 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DHI Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 8,681 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of DHI Group by 20.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the third quarter worth $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of DHI Group by 19,667.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 11,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

DHX opened at $6.12 on Thursday. DHI Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $7.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.86.

DHI Group ( NYSE:DHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $34.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.48 million. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

DHI Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered DHI Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on DHI Group from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DHI Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.08.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

