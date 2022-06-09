Mirabella Financial Services LLP Has $237,000 Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP cut its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in KLA were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of KLA by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.75.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $361.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.33. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $287.44 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $340.51 and its 200-day moving average is $370.63. The firm has a market cap of $53.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.27.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.85 EPS. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. KLA’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Profile (Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

