Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys Shares of 16,994 Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Quantum-Si during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Quantum-Si in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QSI stock opened at $4.08 on Thursday. Quantum-Si incorporated has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $14.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.01.

In other Quantum-Si news, COO Michael P. Mckenna sold 6,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $26,389.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthew Dyer sold 6,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $25,976.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, develops a single molecule detection platform for sample preparation and sequencing. It offers a proprietary single molecule detection platform for use in semiconductor industry to field proteomics to enable next generation protein sequencing. The company was incorporated in 2013 is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

