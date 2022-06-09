Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys Shares of 10,043 KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KORE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of KORE Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of KORE Group during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of KORE Group during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KORE Group during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of KORE Group during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Get KORE Group alerts:

KORE stock opened at $4.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.61. KORE Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $9.50.

KORE Group ( NYSE:KORE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $64.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that KORE Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on KORE Group from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on KORE Group to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KORE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on KORE Group from $18.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KORE Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.65.

KORE Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KORE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KORE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KORE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.