Millennium Management LLC Sells 584,993 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 872,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 584,993 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.61% of Jabil worth $61,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Jabil by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,327,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,414,000 after buying an additional 13,972 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jabil by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,861,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,970,000 after buying an additional 76,657 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Jabil by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,609,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,927,000 after buying an additional 55,690 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Jabil by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,392,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,975,000 after buying an additional 226,390 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Jabil by 17.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 711,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,381,000 after buying an additional 108,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JBL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.43.

Jabil stock opened at $61.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.31. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.43 and a 1 year high of $72.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 36.62%. Jabil’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.90%.

In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $746,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,055,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,857,635.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

