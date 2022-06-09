Millennium Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 96.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 651,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 319,143 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.10% of Power Integrations worth $60,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Power Integrations by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. 98.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on POWI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.67.

In related news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $171,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,313,576.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 6,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $517,125.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 112,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,392,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,918 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,334 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $81.75 on Thursday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $110.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.25.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $182.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.20 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 25.71%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

