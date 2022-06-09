Millennium Management LLC Has $55.36 Million Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 2,351.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 551,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 528,891 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Raymond James worth $55,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Raymond James by 1,780.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $601,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,870.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RJF opened at $96.49 on Thursday. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $81.96 and a 52 week high of $117.37. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.12 and a 200-day moving average of $102.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.07). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

RJF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.22.

About Raymond James (Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

