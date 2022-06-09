Millennium Management LLC Has $54.52 Million Stock Holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,549,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,112 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.82% of Change Healthcare worth $54,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Change Healthcare by 94.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Change Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Change Healthcare by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Change Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on CHNG shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.85.

NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $23.60 on Thursday. Change Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $24.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.69.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $920.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.86 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

