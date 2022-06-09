Millennium Management LLC Has $51.27 Million Stock Position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 243.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,164,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,621,093 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $51,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AUY opened at $5.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.11. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 1.36.

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $441.90 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AUY. CSFB set a $5.25 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$10.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.13.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

