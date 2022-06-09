Millennium Management LLC Has $50.93 Million Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 207.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 948,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 640,319 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Essential Utilities worth $50,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the third quarter worth about $1,063,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 10.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the third quarter worth about $14,548,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the third quarter worth about $470,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

NYSE:WTRG opened at $46.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.65. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.03 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $699.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

Essential Utilities Profile (Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.