Millennium Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400,602 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Extra Space Storage worth $59,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,672,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,268,000 after buying an additional 791,859 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,734,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,162,000 after buying an additional 632,809 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,967,000 after purchasing an additional 599,478 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,506,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,928,621,000 after purchasing an additional 541,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 877,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,333,000 after purchasing an additional 403,055 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.25.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $172.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.46. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.46 and a 52-week high of $228.84.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.88 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 50.76%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 97.40%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $1,041,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,924,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

