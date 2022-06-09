MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.73

MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.73 and traded as low as $0.62. MICT shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 655,783 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MICT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.73.
About MICT (NASDAQ:MICT)
MICT, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells mobile computing devices and software for fleet operators and field workforces. It also engages in the provision of online brokerage services for equities trading and the sale of insurance products through a proprietary trading technology platform.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MICT (MICT)
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
Receive News & Ratings for MICT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MICT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.