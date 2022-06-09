MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.73

MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.73 and traded as low as $0.62. MICT shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 655,783 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MICT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.73.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MICT by 8.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 355,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 27,506 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of MICT by 10.2% in the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 183,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 17,044 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MICT by 253.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 96,404 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MICT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of MICT by 195.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 449,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 297,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

MICT, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells mobile computing devices and software for fleet operators and field workforces. It also engages in the provision of online brokerage services for equities trading and the sale of insurance products through a proprietary trading technology platform.

