Microbix Biosystems’ (MBX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Bloom Burton

Bloom Burton reiterated their buy rating on shares of Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of MBX opened at C$0.53 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$72.57 million and a P/E ratio of 18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.68, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 6.49. Microbix Biosystems has a 52 week low of C$0.43 and a 52 week high of C$0.87.

Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, develops and commercializes proprietary biological and technological solutions for human health and wellbeing in North America, Europe, and internationally. It manufactures a range of critical biological materials for the diagnostics industry, notably antigens for immunoassays and its laboratory quality assessment and proficiency (QAPs) that support clinical lab proficiency testing, assay development and validation, or clinical lab workflows.

