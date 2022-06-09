Microbix Biosystems’ (MBX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Bloom Burton

Bloom Burton reiterated their buy rating on shares of Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Shares of MBX opened at C$0.53 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$72.57 million and a P/E ratio of 18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.68, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 6.49. Microbix Biosystems has a 52 week low of C$0.43 and a 52 week high of C$0.87.
About Microbix Biosystems (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Is It Too Late For Energy Stocks?
- Chargepoint’s Stock Could Benefit from High Energy Prices
- MarketBeat Podcast: Get Your Mindset Right To Invest In The Current Market
- It’s Time To Get Interested In Ethereum Again
- Stratasys Stock Forming a Tradeable Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Microbix Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbix Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.