Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Seeyond

Seeyond trimmed its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,033 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $1,298,878.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,927.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total value of $66,666.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,419.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,112 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,967 in the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.37.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $2.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $194.24. 281,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,925,612. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.00 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $525.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.74.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

