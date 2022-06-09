Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERC – Get Rating) fell 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28.50 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 29.50 ($0.37). 2,158,087 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 295% from the average session volume of 546,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.75 ($0.37).
The stock has a market capitalization of £129.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 31.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 34.10.
Mercia Asset Management Company Profile (LON:MERC)
