Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERC – Get Rating) fell 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28.50 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 29.50 ($0.37). 2,158,087 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 295% from the average session volume of 546,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.75 ($0.37).

The stock has a market capitalization of £129.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 31.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 34.10.

Mercia Asset Management Company Profile (LON:MERC)

Mercia Asset Management PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

