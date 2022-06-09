MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Research Coverage Started at KGI Securities

KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MELI. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,500.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $956.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of MercadoLibre from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,617.82.

MELI stock opened at $824.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $941.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,064.08. The company has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.69 and a beta of 1.58. MercadoLibre has a 52-week low of $640.00 and a 52-week high of $1,970.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 21.93%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP La Serna Juan Martin De purchased 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $931.00 per share, with a total value of $46,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Marcelo Melamud purchased 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $881.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in MercadoLibre by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,766,000 after acquiring an additional 789,308 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 20.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,459,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,401,000 after acquiring an additional 421,186 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in MercadoLibre by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 858,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,679,000 after acquiring an additional 380,242 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $476,577,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in MercadoLibre by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 623,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,058,000 after acquiring an additional 323,642 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

