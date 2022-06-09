MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 233.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,837,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,286,576 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.91% of MDU Resources Group worth $56,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 458.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 280,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 230,100 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 74,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,063,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,319,000 after purchasing an additional 139,578 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 308,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,525,000 after purchasing an additional 18,122 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

MDU opened at $27.24 on Thursday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.74 and its 200-day moving average is $27.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

MDU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised MDU Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

