MD Financial Management Inc. Sells 42,943 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

MD Financial Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 98.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 843 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 42,943 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,395,455,000 after acquiring an additional 683,095 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Oracle by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,439,304 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,992,000 after purchasing an additional 226,177 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Oracle by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,342,692 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $553,146,000 after buying an additional 128,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,469,242 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $389,405,000 after buying an additional 32,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle stock opened at $71.38 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $66.72 and a one year high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $190.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.28.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.74.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.