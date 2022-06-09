MD Financial Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,027 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,514 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 78,003 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 584,750 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $51,879,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 250,541 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $22,228,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $73.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.19 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.89. The firm has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $423,112.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.69.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

