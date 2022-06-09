MD Financial Management Inc. Has $27,000 Stock Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

MD Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JB Investments Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 7,458,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,366,000 after acquiring an additional 625,214 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,718,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000,000 after buying an additional 157,323 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,958,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,165 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Ovintiv by 28.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,831,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,058,000 after purchasing an additional 621,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,692,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,513,000 after purchasing an additional 364,272 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OVV. TheStreet upgraded Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Ovintiv from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.43.

Ovintiv stock opened at $61.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $63.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.23.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 60.01% and a net margin of 9.86%. Research analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $105,798.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $537,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,817,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,985 shares of company stock valued at $2,319,607. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

