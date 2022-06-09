MD Financial Management Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

MD Financial Management Inc. cut its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AGNC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment to $12.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler raised AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.50 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $11.99 on Thursday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.04.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 72.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is -77.01%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

