MaxiPARTS Limited (ASX:MXI) Insider Purchases A$103,000.00 in Stock

MaxiPARTS Limited (ASX:MXI – Get Rating) insider Gino Butera bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.06 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of A$103,000.00 ($74,100.72).
The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.44.
About MaxiPARTS (Get Rating)
