Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $791.52

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 791.52 ($9.92) and traded as low as GBX 715.20 ($8.96). Mattioli Woods shares last traded at GBX 720 ($9.02), with a volume of 26,710 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Mattioli Woods alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 743.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 791.03. The firm has a market cap of £372.05 million and a PE ratio of -3,625.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

In other Mattioli Woods news, insider Ian Thomas Mattioli sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 780 ($9.77), for a total transaction of £1,170,000 ($1,466,165.41). Also, insider Ravi Tara purchased 492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 730 ($9.15) per share, with a total value of £3,591.60 ($4,500.75).

Mattioli Woods Company Profile (LON:MTW)

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers self-invested personal pension and small self-administered pension schemes; alternative investment; and employee engagement, defined contribution and defined benefit pension schemes, workplace savings, healthcare, international benefits, and risk solutions, as well as total reward and flexible benefit systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mattioli Woods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattioli Woods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.