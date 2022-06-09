Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

MTRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matrix Service from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of NASDAQ MTRX opened at $6.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.30. The company has a market cap of $180.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.68. Matrix Service has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $11.76.

Matrix Service ( NASDAQ:MTRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter. Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 12.92%. On average, research analysts predict that Matrix Service will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Matrix Service by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

