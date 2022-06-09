MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.30-$4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $683.55 million-$683.55 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $655.86 million.

Shares of MCFT stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.02. 51,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,015. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.76. MasterCraft Boat has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $433.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.88.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.15. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 56.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCFT. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised MasterCraft Boat from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 354.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

About MasterCraft Boat (Get Rating)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.