MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.30-$4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $683.55 million-$683.55 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $655.86 million.

MCFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

NASDAQ:MCFT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,015. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.50. MasterCraft Boat has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $29.69. The stock has a market cap of $433.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.88.

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.15. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 56.19% and a net margin of 9.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 354.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

