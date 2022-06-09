Massnet Price Tops $0.0151 (MASS)

Massnet (MASS) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 9th. One Massnet coin can now be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. Massnet has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and $171,053.00 worth of Massnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Massnet has traded down 24.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Massnet Profile

Massnet (MASS) is a Proof-of-Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Massnet’s total supply is 98,026,147 coins. Massnet’s official Twitter account is @MASSToken . The official message board for Massnet is medium.com . The official website for Massnet is massnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The MASS consensus engine aims to become the basic infrastructure to all blockchain consensus layers. Based on a Proof-of-Capacity consensus protocol, the MASS consensus engine creates a consensus layer that is permissionless, fair, energy efficiency, secure, and universal, ensuring the fundamental security of the public chain. The MASS consensus engine is universal and is capable of providing consensus services across any number of public chains. Nodes use storage capacity to run the consensus protocol and do not require permission. The MASS consensus engine is fair and energy efficient; only a very small amount of computing resources are required, meaning everyone has the chance to participate. MASS Net is the a public chain to make use of the MASS consensus engine. MASS is the store of value in circulation in MASS Net, and is also the value anchor for the MASS consensus engine. The MASS community is a non-profit online organisation that works for the popularisation of blockchain technology. It was launched in 2017. “

Massnet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Massnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Massnet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Massnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

