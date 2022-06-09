Marshall Wace LLP Increases Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 244.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 579,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411,622 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $35,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 204.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,991,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368,050 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $282,258,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $273,394,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Citigroup by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,762,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,391 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.87.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $51.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $101.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.21. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $79.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

