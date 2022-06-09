Marshall Wace LLP Has $31.27 Million Position in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) by 3,348.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 659,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 640,847 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 1.79% of Morphic worth $31,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MORF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Morphic by 983.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Morphic by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Morphic by 379.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Morphic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Morphic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

MORF opened at $24.49 on Thursday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $68.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.14.

Morphic ( NASDAQ:MORF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.04). Morphic had a negative net margin of 559.19% and a negative return on equity of 31.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bruce Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $410,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Morphic in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Morphic from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Morphic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Morphic from $102.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Morphic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

