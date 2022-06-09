Marshall Wace LLP Has $30.64 Million Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 1,222.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,801 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Waste Connections worth $30,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Waste Connections by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,991,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,245,000 after acquiring an additional 205,348 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Waste Connections by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,027,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $822,650,000 after acquiring an additional 722,146 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Waste Connections by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,936,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,910,000 after acquiring an additional 567,645 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Waste Connections by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,165,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,785,000 after acquiring an additional 764,480 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Waste Connections by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,754,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,400,000 after acquiring an additional 56,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.38.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $128.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.75 and a 12-month high of $145.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.55%.

About Waste Connections (Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.