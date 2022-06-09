Marshall Wace LLP Buys 90,954 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 422.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 112,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,954 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $31,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on IQV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.25.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $220.71 on Thursday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.57 and a 52-week high of $285.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.07. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

