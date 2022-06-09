Marshall Wace LLP Buys 215,454 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 1,535.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,454 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $29,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,749,000. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 234.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 466,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,550,000 after acquiring an additional 327,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $742,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $117.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.89 and its 200 day moving average is $124.38. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $116.99 and a 52 week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

