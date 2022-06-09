Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Stake in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 988,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,603,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.94% of Flywire as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Flywire by 549.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 733,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,927,000 after buying an additional 620,799 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Flywire during the fourth quarter valued at $569,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Flywire by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,663,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,299,000 after purchasing an additional 338,340 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Flywire during the fourth quarter worth about $16,449,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flywire during the fourth quarter worth about $5,962,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $18.77 on Thursday. Flywire Co. has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $57.41. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion and a PE ratio of -39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.19 and its 200 day moving average is $29.34.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Flywire had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $64.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 1,240,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $24,313,604.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,299,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,867,730.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $155,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,292 shares in the company, valued at $227,218.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,124,891 shares of company stock worth $42,755,809 in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLYW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flywire from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Flywire from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Flywire from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Flywire from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.83.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

