Marlin Price Hits $0.0112 (POND)

Marlin (POND) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 9th. Over the last seven days, Marlin has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Marlin has a total market cap of $43.56 million and approximately $6.16 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Marlin coin can now be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 71.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.94 or 0.00340860 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.34 or 0.00408414 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00031122 BTC.

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 5,033,753,055 coins and its circulating supply is 3,906,753,055 coins. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

