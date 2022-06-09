Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.81

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.81 and last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 127640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.53.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Marathon Digital from $50.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $57.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Compass Point upped their target price on Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 40.00 and a quick ratio of 40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 4.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.71.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio purchased 15,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $148,533.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,990.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 13.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 887.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 371,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,727,000 after buying an additional 333,767 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,708,000 after buying an additional 17,147 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 43.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 934,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,525,000 after acquiring an additional 282,177 shares in the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

