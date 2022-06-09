Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Receives $52.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.30.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of NYSE:MMP traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.33. 868,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,143. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.41. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.96. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $43.58 and a 1-year high of $53.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $631.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.74 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 51.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 53.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

