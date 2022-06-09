Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 8,115 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,115 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Republic Services worth $27,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSG. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $132.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.01. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $106.46 and a one year high of $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 15.60%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

