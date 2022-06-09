Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 35,067 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,211,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,067 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $47,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 62,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 361,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,424,000 after buying an additional 24,207 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,823,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,636,000 after buying an additional 167,919 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

MOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.41.

MOS opened at $56.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.94 and a 200 day moving average of $52.32. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $79.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. Mosaic had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 18.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.50%.

Mosaic declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $752,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,039 shares of company stock valued at $7,169,395 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

