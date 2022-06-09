Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,406 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.47% of FirstService worth $40,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in FirstService in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in FirstService by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in FirstService by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in FirstService in the third quarter worth $370,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in FirstService in the fourth quarter worth $435,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSV has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on FirstService in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on FirstService from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TD Securities reduced their price target on FirstService from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstService has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.17.

NASDAQ FSV opened at $128.38 on Thursday. FirstService Co. has a one year low of $115.33 and a one year high of $202.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.56 and a 200 day moving average of $152.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 3.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.2025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. FirstService’s payout ratio is 28.13%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

