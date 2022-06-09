Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $36.05 Million Stock Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 99.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 290,800 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.37% of Sensata Technologies worth $36,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 37,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

ST has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen lowered their target price on Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.27.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $48.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.04 and its 200 day moving average is $54.00. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $42.67 and a twelve month high of $65.58.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $975.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.15%.

Sensata Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.