Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $32.27 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $32,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Deere & Company by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,668,000 after buying an additional 133,091 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Deere & Company by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $667,000. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $446.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $396.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.00.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $355.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $377.02. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $307.64 and a 1-year high of $446.76. The firm has a market cap of $108.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 23.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

About Deere & Company (Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.