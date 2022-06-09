Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,584 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Capital One Financial worth $35,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF opened at $125.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $110.29 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.44.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.03 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.83.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

