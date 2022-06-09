Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 1,850 Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 802,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 1.85% of Global X Copper Miners ETF worth $29,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 135.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 94,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 54,307 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000.

Get Global X Copper Miners ETF alerts:

COPX opened at $40.75 on Thursday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $32.88 and a 1-year high of $47.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.02.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.