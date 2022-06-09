Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 23,035 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,035 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $38,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 164,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,681,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,099,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705,315 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 124,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after purchasing an additional 48,154 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,942.9% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,010,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,393,000 after buying an additional 961,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD opened at $62.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.19 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.56%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

