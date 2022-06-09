Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 17,035 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,209,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,035 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.12% of Exelon worth $49,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 30,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.46.

Shares of EXC opened at $48.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.30. The stock has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.56. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $175,714.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $211,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,813 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,947 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

