Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 55.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LYLT. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Loyalty Ventures in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Loyalty Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ LYLT traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.44. The company had a trading volume of 86,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,217. Loyalty Ventures has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $98.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.69 and its 200 day moving average is $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Loyalty Ventures ( NASDAQ:LYLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $154.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.56 million. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Loyalty Ventures will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Barbara L. Rayner bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $28,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,795 shares in the company, valued at $65,947.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYLT. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Loyalty Ventures during the 1st quarter valued at $4,637,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Loyalty Ventures in the first quarter worth $2,191,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Loyalty Ventures in the first quarter worth $2,128,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Loyalty Ventures in the first quarter worth $1,216,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Loyalty Ventures in the first quarter worth $724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Loyalty Ventures Inc provides consumer loyalty solutions. The company owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program, an end-to-end loyalty platform; and BrandLoyalty, a campaign-based loyalty solution for grocers and other high-frequency retailers. It also offers marketing, customer, and rewards and redemption management services for sponsors.

