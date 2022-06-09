Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.10-$13.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.00 billion-$99.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.13 billion.

LOW stock traded up $5.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $197.97. 70,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,043,273. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $179.22 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. OTR Global lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $242.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,703 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank INC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 19,946 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 17.4% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 72,303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,619,000 after acquiring an additional 10,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 48.1% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

