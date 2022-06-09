Loser Coin (LOWB) Market Cap Tops $1.32 Million

Loser Coin (LOWB) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One Loser Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Loser Coin has a market cap of $1.32 million and $306,466.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Loser Coin has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 48.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.63 or 0.00343965 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.64 or 0.00407089 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00030667 BTC.

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

