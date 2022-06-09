Loopring [NEO] Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.60 Million (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (LRN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 9th. In the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded flat against the US dollar. Loopring [NEO] has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring [NEO] coin can currently be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Gate.io, IDAX and CoinMex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Loopring [NEO] alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $99.93 or 0.00332287 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.16 or 0.00439470 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00030691 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Coin Profile

Loopring [NEO] launched on April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Loopring [NEO] Coin Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, DragonEX, Switcheo Network, Gate.io and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring [NEO] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring [NEO] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.