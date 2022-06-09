Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 46,168 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,851 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 46,168 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.21% of Five9 worth $19,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at about $618,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at about $384,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 700.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,741 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 24,277 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Five9 by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 252,686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,699,000 after purchasing an additional 73,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vetamer Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Five9 alerts:

FIVN stock opened at $101.32 on Thursday. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $80.52 and a one year high of $211.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.52. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $92,649.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,404.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $1,087,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,600,029.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,604 shares of company stock worth $3,595,862 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $163.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Five9 from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Five9 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.90.

Five9 Profile (Get Rating)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.